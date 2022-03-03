Asian Insider: The Ukraine war and Asia | Escape to the metaverse

It’s been a week since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine and the carnage continues. The Russian invasion has not just wreaked destruction on lives and cities, it has upended the world order and forced a rethink of how nations align themselves and defend their sovereignty.

Our ST roundtable discusses how US attention will now shift from Asia-Pacific to Europe, and whether this will boost China’s influence. Our correspondents in India, China, Japan and Taiwan delve into how these countries will act in the face of these geopolitical shifts.

Listen here for China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei’s take on Beijing’s response to the Ukraine crisis.

