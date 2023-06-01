Asian Insider: The risks of de-risking I The ambassador interview

Li Xueying
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Dear ST reader, 

De-risking has emerged as the latest term in vogue on the global stage following the G-7 summit in Hiroshima last month, with leaders of the seven advanced democracies saying that it is different from “decoupling”. De-risking is framed as not over-relying on any one country for the supply of materials or as a market, in critical supply chains such as semiconductors and minerals.

In Tokyo for a conference the following week, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered a pointed speech, cautioning that de-risking could similarly result in a more fragmented and decoupled global economy. Mr Wong, a trained economist, said: “It is hard to see how de-risking, at its current ambition and scale, can be strictly confined to just a few strategic areas without affecting broader economic interactions.” In a later interview with the Singapore media, he was asked by The Straits Times’ Japan correspondent Walter Sim if the Japanese political and business leaders he met were receptive to his message. Here is what he said.

For a decade and more, Mr Ashok Kumar Mirpuri has observed at close quarters America’s politics and its intensifying competition with China. Singapore’s ambassador to the United States throughout the Obama, Trump and Biden years is coming home. Read his interview here with US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh and US correspondent Charissa Yong where he talks about how there is agency for Singapore and Asean in navigating great-power rivalry, and what he has learnt travelling to 49 out of the 50 American states.

And lastly, a farewell of a different sort: earlier this year, two prominent Taiwanese died. Buddhist monk Hsing Yun and political scientist Chu Yun-han’s Academia Sinica were both champions of unification with China. Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee delves into the fast-dwindling group of Taiwanese who, like the two men, believe that the island should unify with China, and their fears of being cancelled. 

De-risking, taken too far, will lead to fragmented and decoupled world economy: Lawrence Wong

The calls to “de-risk” – rather than “decouple” – from China could just as well lead to a more fragmented and decoupled world economy, warned Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday.

More on de-risking risks:

Countries concerned by consequences of ‘de-risking’ should speak up: DPM Wong

‘Friendshoring’ of supply chains will be costly for everyone: Asian leaders at Nikkei forum

‘Get out of Washington as often as you can’: S'pore’s outgoing ambassador to US

"No drama" that’s the relationship Singapore would like to have with the US, says Mr Ashok Kumar Mirpuri.

More on the fall-out from US-China rivalry:

Divided world needs new ground rules so that global trade can continue apace: PM Lee

Thailand in transition: Why the middle class is shifting power from the old order

Public patience is wearing thin towards institutional interventions to maintain the status quo, and the Move Forward Party provided an outlet for an urban middle class tiring of a government led by former coup-makers.

More on post-election Thailand:

Election winner MFP sets up transition team to take over as new Thai government

‘Our blood is Chinese’: Dwindling number of Taiwanese want unification with China

Just 1.2 per cent of the Taiwanese want to see unification as soon as possible, while another 6 per cent say they want to see Taiwan move towards eventual unification.

More on this:

‘Nobody wants war’: Taiwanese islanders who live near China

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘Wang hong’ culture booms in China as more young people dream of becoming influencers

China’s influencer economy is set to hit 6.7 trillion yuan (S$1.3 trillion) by 2025, up more than five times from the 1.3 trillion yuan in 2020.

More on China’s changing culture:

A surfing town in Hainan where young Chinese go to ‘lie flat’

Modi and the art of geopolitical flattery

The US seems to have discovered reasons to renew its enthusiasm for a heightened wooing of the South Asian giant.

More on this:

PM Modi enjoys rock-star greeting in Sydney as India and Australia draw closer

Modi inaugurates new and larger Parliament building for India amid opposition boycott

India’s new Parliament building is dogged by controversy.

More on the debate:

India’s new Parliament building: Sceptre from Tamil Nadu at heart of raging debate

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top