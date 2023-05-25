Asian Insider: The race to conquer summits | Genderless uniforms take off in Japan

Our offerings for the Asian Insider newsletter this week revolve around summits and their outcomes. 

While leaders of the world’s wealthy economies gathered in Hiroshima for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit to discuss the Ukraine war and “de-risking” from China, President Xi Jinping hosted an alternative meeting of Central Asian states in Xi’an that our global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal says displays Beijing’s ambitions to forge a different world order. 

The week was also notable for missed meetings and fresh engagements. A looming debt crisis at home forced US President Joe Biden to cancel his trip to Papua New Guinea (PNG), a no-show which could damage Washington’s push for influence in the strategically-located Pacific islands, reports Jonathan Pearlman from Sydney. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi however made his groundbreaking visit to PNG, following it up with a successful outing to Australia that included a rock star welcome from thousands of Indian diaspora Down Under. 

Summit encounters of a different kind were also in the news, with a Singaporean climber missing and 11 deaths recorded so far in this climbing season for Mount Everest. Associate editor Ravi Velloor discusses how conquering the world’s highest peak exacts its toll, yet people still persevere through it.

You can also watch our video on what happens at high altitudes, and listen to the latest edition of our True Crimes in Asia podcast, in which we revisit the horrific find in a Bangkok temple that led Thailand to overhaul its abortion laws. 

G-7 takes aim at China, but denies thwarting its progress

The G-7 stressed that its intent was “de-risking and diversifying”, not decoupling or turning inwards.

More on summits:

What the Silk Road summit says about China's global ambitions

Fishing in troubled waters

Encounters with Chinese vessels have turned the rich waters of Scarborough Shoal into dangerous territory for Philippines’ fishermen.

More on regional security: 

Podcast: What to expect at the Shangri-La Dialogue

Conquering Everest: When each breath is a work of labour

Scaling the world’s highest peak has been associated with vast ambition, great tragedies, and occasional perfidy.

More on this: 

Video: How altitude sickness affects your body

India’s diamond hub hit by sanctions on Russia

Nine in 10 of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished in Surat, a town in the western state of Gujarat.

More on India-Russia trade:

Delhi and Moscow look to deepen trade ties

True Crimes of Asia: How a grisly find sparked change in Thai abortion laws

Over 2,000 rotting foetuses were discovered at a Bangkok temple mortuary in 2010.

More on crime:

South Korea cracks down on drugs

Skirt and tie: Genderless uniforms gain ground in Japan

Boys can wear skirts, girls can don trousers and outfits can be paired with a necktie or a ribbon.

More Letters from the Bureau: 

Forced haircuts in Thai school ignite discipline debate

