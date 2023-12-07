Asian Insider: Terrorist threat remains in Philippines | Country living in remote Taitung

Last week’s bomb blast in the southern Philippine city of Marawi that claimed four lives was a stark reminder that terrorism remains a threat in the region. Despite crackdowns that have reduced the number of Muslim militants in the south, groups like the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) are still capable of mounting attacks, defence experts tell our correspondent Mara Cepeda.

Meanwhile armed conflict continues to rage in north Myanmar between the junta and ethnic armed groups, putting the military on the back foot. Analysts say Myanmar’s neighbours who have been dealing exclusively with the military government may now be forced to rethink their strategy to avoid a refugee crisis at their borders, reports Tan Hui Yee from Bangkok. 

Over in east Asia, attention turns to the EU-China summit this week, where top leaders on both sides hope to find common ground on key issues like trade, the Ukraine war and general cooperation. All eyes will be on whether relations will improve, after 2022’s meeting was described as a “dialogue of the deaf” by the EU’s top diplomat Joseph Borrell, reports Jonathan Eyal from London.

Meanwhile, farming is the running theme for our lighter reads this week. Our latest instalment in the Extreme Asia series explores how and why the world’s most expensive fruit is grown in Japan’s only bankrupt city. Read too about indoor farming in bustling Bangkok and how a young couple drifted east in Taiwan for a slower pace of life.  

Bomb blast shows ISIS is still a threat in southern Philippines

The peace established in the Bangsamoro region remains fragile, say analysts.

Read more about regional security:

Rethink for Myanmar’s neighbours as junta loses ground

PM Modi looks unstoppable in India’s polls next year

But he doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels despite BJP’s strong showing in the Dec 3 state polls.

Read more:

Political funding under scrutiny

Islam to take on a lighter shade of green in Indonesia polls

A key reason is the youth vote and shifting attitudes on identity politics.

Read more on Indonesia:

Dancing for youth votes

New townships draw wealthy residents

Climate’s link to health vital in saving millions of lives

Ambitious climate action could represent one of the world’s greatest public health opportunities.

Listen to the podcast:

Why the climate crisis is a health crisis

Read more on COP28:

CO2 emissions to hit record in 2023

China woos foreign tourists, but will they return?

Factors like limited flights, tighter purse strings and geopolitical tensions affect traveller numbers.

Read more:

Hong Kong has changed

Drift east in Taiwan for a slower pace of life

In recent years, more people have been ditching urban life to enjoy countryside living in remote Taitung.

Listen to this Letter from the Bureau podcast: 

Thailand’s star-gazing tourism

Read more on farming:

Strawberries grow in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road

