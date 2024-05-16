Asian Insider: Tariffs on China EVs have more bark than bite | Phuket tackles badly-behaved tourists

Dear ST reader,

Asia’s leaders are in the limelight this week, with Singapore’s new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong being sworn in, Chinese President Xi Jinping completing his European tour and Taiwan’s incoming president Lai Ching-te set to take office on Monday.

Navigating a changing world order remains a common challenge for all of them.

Just days after Mr Xi returned from Europe, his first visit there in five years, he was faced with a slew of US tariff hikes on Chinese imports unveiled by President Joe Biden. Today, Mr Xi hosts his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Beijing, with analysts saying the two sides may explore trade and payment mechanisms to work around sanctions imposed by the US, their common geopolitical rival.

Eyes and ears will also be focused on Mr Lai’s inauguration speech on Monday, as it could set the tone for cross-strait ties between Taiwan and China for the next four years, reports correspondent Yip Wai Yee from Taipei.

We continue our coverage of the world’s biggest election, currently underway in India, which will end on June 1. Senior columnist Ravi Velloor explains why women voters hold the key to electoral success, while our correspondents Rohini Mohan and Debarshi Dasgupta report on candidates charged with crime and criticism against the Election Commission respectively.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Pearlman examines the rising murders of women in Australia, while Tan Hui Yee’s missive from Phuket looks at how the Thai island is cracking down on foreigners behaving badly.