Asian Insider: Taiwan's new reality | Marcos visits

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit has come and gone, but the rest of Asia is still picking up the pieces in its wake, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor in his Speaking of Asia column. The flurry of activity by China’s military in response has created a new reality, and sparked concern an invasion of Taiwan could come sooner and involve multiple theatres of conflict. Meanwhile, the US approved over US$1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, drawing a stern rebuke from China, which vowed countermeasures, reports Danson Cheong from Beijing.

Over in Laos, a China-funded railway line demonstrates how the landlocked country’s “don’t like, don’t hate” approach to Chinese investment has borne fruit, writes Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee in the latest edition of Power Play.

