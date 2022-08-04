Asian Insider: Taiwan trip | Malaysia polls

It was a whirlwind trip so keenly-watched that a flight tracking website crashed. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived to fanfare in Taipei on Tuesday (Aug 2) night, albeit after the military plane transporting her from Malaysia took the long way round and avoided the South China Sea. Her arrival elicited strong responses from China, which views visits by foreign politicians as encouraging Taiwan's independence. But fears of open conflict between the world's two superpowers abated when Mrs Pelosi departed for Seoul on Wednesday.

Taiwan however is bearing the brunt of it, with China announcing sanctions and live fire military drills around the island. And the trip has only worsened the already-tense bilateral relations between China and the US, say analysts.

Read about their rivalry in the semiconductor sphere, in this latest edition of Power Play.

