Asian Insider: Taiwan tensions | Japan reopens

Tensions are running high over Taiwan after President Joe Biden said the US will defend the island if it is attacked. In our latest edition of ST Asian Insider, ST correspondents report on the mood in Taipei, and how Washington’s interference is testing Beijing’s policy on relations with Taiwan.

Watch: US-China tensions in the Taiwan Strait

Listen: Our latest Asian Insider Podcast discusses South-east Asia’s trade and supply chain concerns in the light of US-China rivalry.

