Asian Insider: Taiwan’s young voters fret over wages, houses | Philippines’ Gen Zs get vocal on work norms

Dear ST reader,

We hope you’ve been keeping well.

With the year-end festivities upon us, we look to 2024 and the raft of elections scheduled then, including in Taiwan, Indonesia and India.

Geopolitics and cross-strait tensions may have policymakers in a bind, but these issues are not front of mind for Taiwan’s young voters, who make up about one-fifth of the electorate. They worry more over soaring house prices and stagnant wages, and want leaders who can tackle these domestic problems, reports our correspondent Yip Wai Yee.

Over in India, polls which are expected in the first half of next year could be marred by rising religious polarisation, as well as deep-fake videos that sow disinformation.

Meanwhile campaigning for Indonesia’s elections in February is in full swing, with emotions running high at the first of five scheduled debates, and a second one involving vice-presidential candidates set for Dec 22. Rallies are also money-spinners for some, such as organisers tasked with rounding up crowds and small businesses producing campaign merchandise, report Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja and Linda Yulisman from Jakarta.

Other interesting reads this week include how skyrocketing chilli prices have prompted Indonesians to grow their own, and Sydney’s plans to build high-rise hubs near train stations to address the housing crunch.

Also read Bhagyashree Garekar’s report about Singapore start-ups which have flourished in the US, thanks in no small part to the diaspora.