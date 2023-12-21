Asian Insider: Taiwan’s young voters fret over wages, houses | Philippines’ Gen Zs get vocal on work norms

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
45 min ago

With the year-end festivities upon us, we look to 2024 and the raft of elections scheduled then, including in Taiwan, Indonesia and India.

Geopolitics and cross-strait tensions may have policymakers in a bind, but these issues are not front of mind for Taiwan’s young voters, who make up about one-fifth of the electorate. They worry more over soaring house prices and stagnant wages, and want leaders who can tackle these domestic problems, reports our correspondent Yip Wai Yee.

Over in India, polls which are expected in the first half of next year could be marred by rising religious polarisation, as well as deep-fake videos that sow disinformation. 

Meanwhile campaigning for Indonesia’s elections in February is in full swing, with emotions running high at the first of five scheduled debates, and a second one involving vice-presidential candidates set for Dec 22. Rallies are also money-spinners for some, such as organisers tasked with rounding up crowds and small businesses producing campaign merchandise, report Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja and Linda Yulisman from Jakarta.  

Other interesting reads this week include how skyrocketing chilli prices have prompted Indonesians to grow their own, and Sydney’s plans to build high-rise hubs near train stations to address the housing crunch. 

Also read Bhagyashree Garekar’s report about Singapore start-ups which have flourished in the US, thanks in no small part to the diaspora.

Taiwan’s young voters fret over stagnant wages and high house prices

Experts say the youth vote could be a deciding factor in the election, given how tight the race is becoming.

Read more:

Latest stories on the Taiwan election

Is India becoming more polarised ahead of polls?

Authorities in some regions anticipate more incidents of hate speech and violence around religious issues ahead of the 2024 elections.

Read more:

Deepfake videos spark concern

Hired crowds in demand at Indonesia’s political rallies

Rent-a-crowd services have become the norm as candidates try to show they are popular and important.

Read more:

Brisk trade in flags, banners and T-shirts

China needs to walk the talk to be a true Middle East peacemaker

As a major global power with big stakes in the region’s stability, China remains reluctant to do more than offer supportive statements on the Gaza war.

Read more about regional security:

Should US allies in Asia worry over faltering Ukraine support

Japan and Asean widen their cooperation with action plan

The plan was unveiled after a special summit to mark 50 years of Japan-Asean relations.

Read more:

Singapore welcomes Japan's leadership towards a greener Asia

Entitled or empowered? Gen Zs challenge work norms in the Philippines

They are said to be more vocal in pushing for better benefits and flexible working conditions.

Read other Letters from the Bureau:

China’s gongfu monks draw fans online

