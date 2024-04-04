Asian Insider: Taiwan’s strongest quake in 25 years | The Three-Body Problem invades sci-fi scene

Connie Er
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Apr 04, 2024, 09:15 PM
Published
Apr 04, 2024, 09:03 PM

Dear ST reader, 

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien on April 3 morning. The island’s strongest quake in 25 years has killed at least 10 people and injured more than 1,000. Rescuers on April 4 are working to reach scores of people trapped in highway tunnels.

With train services to Hualien resuming on April 4, Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee will give on-the-ground coverage of the situation.

Meanwhile, it’s a calmer mood over US-China relations. A 105-minute phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 2 pointed to maturing bilateral ties. Some US analysts noted that China had appeared to soften its stance towards the US recently despite aggressive military patrols across the Taiwan Strait and frequent confrontations in the South China Sea.

Nato on April 4 celebrates 75 years of seeking to ensure the collective defence of its member states  32 of them now  through political and military means. However, Nato faces not only a growing sense of US isolationism from overseas military commitments, but also the fact that the world’s centre of gravity is moving away from Europe to Asia, which means the alliance can no longer command Washington’s undivided attention.

As some in Asia mark Qing Ming festival on April 4, Assistant Foreign Editor Ho Ai Li contemplates how little many of us know of our ancestors and  how we are too busy to keep in touch with our extended kin.

Have you watched the new Netflix sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem or read the critically acclaimed book? China Correspondent Lim Min Zhang examines how it has propelled China’s sci-fi scene. The Chinese government sees the potential for the genre to spread soft power and as a necessary component in its drive to become a science and technology powerhouse.

Taiwan quake: Terrifying episode as Taipei rattles

“As a Singaporean who had never experienced this, I realised I should have been better prepared,” says Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee.

Read more:

‘The whole cottage started to shake’: Singaporeans in Taiwan jolted by quake

105-minute Biden-Xi call points to maturing US-China ties

The phone call will likely set the tone for what is to follow – a burst of high-level visits.

More on US-China ties:

China edges out US as S-E Asia’s preferred superpower: ISEAS survey

Beijing stepping up efforts to communicate its ideas, says senior diplomat Liu Jianchao

More than assurances will be needed to revive FDI into China

Netanyahu making it hard for Israel’s friends to sustain their support

The controlled indignation of Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister Shanmugam over a controversial FB post is emblematic of the difficulties.

Read more:

Israel-Hamas conflict top geopolitical concern in S-E Asia: ISEAS survey

Low-key Laos has a shot at proving critics wrong

As Asean chair, Laos gets to show it’s not beholden to China and that quiet diplomacy can work with Myanmar. But will it?

On Indonesia:

Indonesia likely to shift towards state-led growth model

China willing to deepen strategic cooperation with Indonesia, Xi tells Prabowo

S-E Asia's largest textile market in Jakarta modernises with tech and a touch of Thai   

BJP wades into music award row in bid to woo upper-caste voters in Tamil Nadu

The ruling party backs critics of award-winner Krishna, who wants Carnatic music to be inclusive.

More on India:

India’s rainbow opposition coalition unite against Delhi minister's arrest

Age limit for IVF in India under spotlight after 58-year-old gives birth to baby boy

Doomsday, aliens and censors: Three-Body Problem propels China’s sci-fi scene

Liu Cixin’s trilogy has been a runaway success, but where would the next smash hit come from?

Read more: 

Binge-worthy: 3 Body Problem is hard science-fiction, made a little softer

Unexplained exclusion of sci-fi works for award raises issue of Chinese censorship

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top