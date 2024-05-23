Asian Insider: Taiwan’s Lai is less conciliatory to China | The Philippines beach town that saved its habitat

Dear ST reader,

Air turbulence, and its tragic consequences, dominated the headlines this week after it forced a Singapore Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Bangkok. Watch this timeline and follow our continuing coverage of the incident.

Over in Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te created ripples at his inauguration when he urged China to cease its military and political intimidation against the self-governing island. His speech drew cheers from the audience but a stern response from Beijing. Our correspondents Yip Wai Yee and Lim Min Zhang examine the upshot of what was said, and not said.

Tensions with China were also the mainstay of a Senate investigation in Manila, which kicked off on May 22. At the first day of the hearing, a senior Philippine Navy commander denied forging a so-called “new deal” with Beijing to de-escalate tensions over a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, reports correspondent Mara Cepeda.

We also bade a sad farewell to the “towering” veteran China journalist Benjamin Kang Lim, who died this week. Bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei pays tribute to his illustrious career.

Stories on the environment form a key part of our offering this week, from our interactive feature on efforts to save the mighty Mekong River to how a song about paper spoons went viral in Hong Kong.