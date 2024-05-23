Asian Insider: Taiwan’s Lai is less conciliatory to China | The Philippines beach town that saved its habitat

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
May 23, 2024, 08:48 PM
Published
May 23, 2024, 08:15 PM

Dear ST reader, 

Air turbulence, and its tragic consequences, dominated the headlines this week after it forced a Singapore Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Bangkok. Watch this timeline and follow our continuing coverage of the incident.

Over in Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te created ripples at his inauguration when he urged China to cease its military and political intimidation against the self-governing island. His speech drew cheers from the audience but a stern response from Beijing. Our correspondents Yip Wai Yee and Lim Min Zhang examine the upshot of what was said, and not said. 

Tensions with China were also the mainstay of a Senate investigation in Manila, which kicked off on May 22. At the first day of the hearing, a senior Philippine Navy commander denied forging a so-called “new deal” with Beijing to de-escalate tensions over a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, reports correspondent Mara Cepeda.

We also bade a sad farewell to the “towering” veteran China journalist Benjamin Kang Lim, who died this week. Bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei pays tribute to his illustrious career. 

Stories on the environment form a key part of our offering this week, from our interactive feature on efforts to save the mighty Mekong River to how a song about paper spoons went viral in Hong Kong.

Lai’s less conciliatory stance towards China is expected

What the new Taiwanese leader said and left unsaid are seen as potentially provocative towards China.

Read more:

Lai urges China to stop its military threats

China’s bold but risky move to tackle its property glut

Despite financing and execution risks, government purchases of unsold properties could have upsides, writes Vikram Khanna.

More news from China:

Why fewer US students are heading to China

China and Russia could form a Eurasian colossus

What 10-year-old rice says about Thai politics

Critics say the Pheu Thai party is trying to downplay the wrongdoings of fugitive former PM Yingluck to ease her return.

Read more about South-east Asia’s economies: 

There’s no such thing as a free lunch

No Tesla factory? No problem

Saving the Mekong: The arduous battle to sustain life along South-east Asia’s longest river

Dams pose a major threat to wildlife and livelihoods around the Mekong River, adding to the strain caused by overfishing, pollution and climate change.

More on the environment:

Paper spoon song goes viral as HK bans single-use plastic

Listen to this podcast on green-tech investment

Why an ambulance crisis may kick off Sri Lanka’s election season

The central bank chief said an election could actually stall the country’s tentative recovery from its economic crisis.

More from South Asia:

Tricky challenge for new Chinese envoy

How eco-activists in a little Philippines town said ‘no’ to smelting plant

Their actions prevented the plant from endangering the local populace and its natural habitats.

Read other lifestyle stories: 

Crippled by sunburn

When convenience and taste trumps health in Indian diets

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top