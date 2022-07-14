Asian Insider: Sri Lanka crisis | Farewell Abe

The presidency of Gota, as the embattled leader is known locally, was one mired in controversy and left him with few friends diplomatically, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Questions remain over who will lead the country that is facing severe food and fuel shortages, reports India correspondent Rohini Mohan.

In this Saturday's Asian Insider special, ST correspondents look at the popular uprising that brought down the Rajapaksa government and what lies ahead for the island state.

ST Explains: How Sri Lanka spiralled into the current crisis

Editorial: Sri Lanka faces a long road to recovery

READ MORE HERE