Asian Insider: Sri Lanka at crossroads | Humanity & environment

The global community has done "disastrously" to stop biodiversity loss and the world is "at the edge" when it comes to climate change, veteran Singapore diplomat Tommy Koh tells US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

In Australia, a recent report said that the country has lost more mammal species than any other continent and has 19 ecosystems that are at risk due to threats such as climate change, land clearing and pollution, reports Jonathan Pearlman..

As Europe and China sizzle in record temperatures, experts say Singapore is less vulnerable to such high-pressure systems, but it can expect frequent heatwaves in the coming years.

