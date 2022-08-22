Asian Insider Special Podcast: A ride on the new Laos-China Railway

In this episode, The Straits Times' Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee takes you to places in the region where China’s infrastructure drive is creating the most impact. ST PHOTO: TAN HUI YEE
Indochina Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
51 min ago

Synopsis: In a special series called Tales from the Belt and Road, The Straits Times' Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee takes you to places in the region where China’s infrastructure drive is creating the most impact.

For this episode, she travels along the Laos-China Railway, newly-opened in December 2021.

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

1:30 No shops open at train station, but street food saves the day

2:26 Checks, checks and more checks

3:31 The railway song

4:38 Departure from Vientiane, on the dot

5:18 Jagged peaks and banana chips

6:58 Ticket brokers infuriate passengers  

9:15 Arrival at Boten, a special economic zone under construction by the Laos-China border

Produced by: Tan Hui Yee (tanhy@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel Mondays to Fridays and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Hui Yee's stories: https://str.sg/wDqT

Follow Hui Yee on Twitter: https://str.sg/wDqq

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top