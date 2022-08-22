Asian Insider Special Podcast: A ride on the new Laos-China Railway

Synopsis: In a special series called Tales from the Belt and Road, The Straits Times' Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee takes you to places in the region where China’s infrastructure drive is creating the most impact.
For this episode, she travels along the Laos-China Railway, newly-opened in December 2021.
Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)
1:30 No shops open at train station, but street food saves the day
2:26 Checks, checks and more checks
3:31 The railway song
4:38 Departure from Vientiane, on the dot
5:18 Jagged peaks and banana chips
6:58 Ticket brokers infuriate passengers
9:15 Arrival at Boten, a special economic zone under construction by the Laos-China border
Produced by: Tan Hui Yee (tanhy@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!