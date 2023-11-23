Asian Insider: South Korean women’s short-hair movement | Connected economies, linked railways

Dear ST reader,
We hope you’ve been keeping well.
At the recently concluded Apec summit, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said trade rules need to keep pace with new digital opportunities, and noted that the benefits of free and open trade, and of connected economies, remain valid.
The keystone event of this year’s summit was the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which PM Lee said was an important step in keeping ties between the world’s two major powers more stable.
Staying on the theme of connectedness, we look at how Asia’s railways are pointing towards a shared prosperity and destiny. With Japan, India and a host of others scrambling to catch up with China’s strategic outreach into Asia, the opportunities to engage all of them for South-east Asia’s benefit are obvious.
Still, global trade faces headwinds. Japanese companies have in recent months suffered from the changing winds in China. There has been growing trepidation about over-reliance on a country whose governance is viewed as opaque. The president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China has also said economic ties between China and Europe are set to hit a challenging patch in 2024. A record trade deficit has sparked concerns in Europe about its reliance on China.
In Thailand, a proposal by its Tourism Authority to invite Chinese police to patrol tourist cities in the country has sparked an outcry among Thais, who said the move would undermine the principle of sovereignty.
Personal freedom of South Korean women with short hair has meanwhile been violated, and some are pushing back. An online campaign was launched following a Nov 4 attack on a short-haired female convenience store clerk, with the attacker – a man in his 20s – accusing the victim of being a feminist.
Romance rekindled: The rise of Asia’s great railways
The railways are also invigorating a newfound nationalism, representing power, progress and potential.
More on transportation issues in Asia:
HK’s ‘rude’ taxi drivers’ threat to strike casts spotlight on city’s ride-hailing policy
More on Chinese influence in Asia:
Idea of Chinese cops on Thai soil sparks concerns over sovereignty
India repatriates Myanmar soldiers to their country safely
Optus CEO’s exit necessary for firm to regain trust: Analysts
Israel-Hamas war: Arab nations play China card to give US a nudge
Anti-corruption laws misapplied in probes into Indonesia’s state companies: Analysts
‘Why do you look like a man?’: South Korean women with short hair face discrimination
Frustrations of some young Korean men have turned into hatred against feminists and other minority groups, an analyst says.
More on social and environmental issues:
From caviar to chochin lanterns: Japan’s Ibaraki embraces risk to find new frontiers
Better protection, reducing greenhouse gases key to helping coral reefs survive warming seas