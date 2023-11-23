Asian Insider: South Korean women’s short-hair movement | Connected economies, linked railways

Dear ST reader,

At the recently concluded Apec summit, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said trade rules need to keep pace with new digital opportunities, and noted that the benefits of free and open trade, and of connected economies, remain valid.

The keystone event of this year’s summit was the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which PM Lee said was an important step in keeping ties between the world’s two major powers more stable.

Staying on the theme of connectedness, we look at how Asia’s railways are pointing towards a shared prosperity and destiny. With Japan, India and a host of others scrambling to catch up with China’s strategic outreach into Asia, the opportunities to engage all of them for South-east Asia’s benefit are obvious.

Still, global trade faces headwinds. Japanese companies have in recent months suffered from the changing winds in China. There has been growing trepidation about over-reliance on a country whose governance is viewed as opaque. The president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China has also said economic ties between China and Europe are set to hit a challenging patch in 2024. A record trade deficit has sparked concerns in Europe about its reliance on China.

In Thailand, a proposal by its Tourism Authority to invite Chinese police to patrol tourist cities in the country has sparked an outcry among Thais, who said the move would undermine the principle of sovereignty.

Personal freedom of South Korean women with short hair has meanwhile been violated, and some are pushing back. An online campaign was launched following a Nov 4 attack on a short-haired female convenience store clerk, with the attacker – a man in his 20s – accusing the victim of being a feminist.