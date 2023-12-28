Asian Insider: Son finds mum after 40 years | No good grades or jobs, but Chinese youth forge path

Dear ST reader,

As the year draws to a close, we are happy to share with you a heartwarming story of a reunion between mother and son who have been separated for nearly 40 years.

Taiwanese Hsu Hu-chin earlier in December contacted The Straits Times seeking help to look for his Singaporean mother. It was a last-ditch attempt by Mr Hsu to find her, after fruitless efforts to look for her via social media and her past employer Singapore Airlines, where Ms Wang Wen Lian worked as a stewardess in her younger days.

Separately, the cacophony and cries of children are welcome in parts of Japan – namely in rural Nagi and urban Nagareyama – which are seeing total fertility rate improving. The two municipalities have caught the attention of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government as he warns of a society “on the brink of social dysfunction”.



After a turbulent year in ties, the United States and China appear to be inching closer following the Nov 15 meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco. The two sides in December restored military dialogue which was frozen by China in August 2022.

However, it remains uncertain how long the warming of ties will last, with Amercians due to pick a president on Nov 5, 2024. Young voters, who had backed Mr Biden over then president Donald Trump, now feel impaired by the economy and are angry with how the Biden administration is reacting to the Gaza war. They may just put Mr Trump – who seeks to wrench apart the world’s two largest economies – back in the White House.

Ties between China and Taiwan are also expected to worsen if Vice-President Lai Ching-te wins in Taiwan’s Jan 13 presidential election. While he was premier, he had declared himself a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence”.

Meanwhile, as we enjoy the famous Sydney New Year’s Eve fireworks display this time, we also know a little more about the controversy it had attracted in recent years.

Here’s wishing you a very happy and fulfilling 2024!