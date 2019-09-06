Asian Insider Sept 6: Li Keqiang on Hong Kong, Mugabe dies in Singapore, Modi's 'New India'

In today’s bulletin: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang weighs in on Hong Kong, former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans for the country in his second term and more.

CHINESE PREMIER BACKS HONG KONG'S EFFORTS TO STOP UNREST

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the Chinese government backed Hong Kong's efforts to stop the unrest to restore prosperity and stability, adding that Chinese people had wisdom and capability to manage their affairs. He became the highest-level Chinese official to weigh in on the Hong Kong protests that are likely to continue this weekend, despite Chief Executive Carrie Lam's decision to withdraw the extradition bill. The Chinese Premier made these remarks during a press conference with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who urged China to protect the rights and freedom of Hong Kong residents. We're monitoring the situation. Read the latest here:

Beijing supports Hong Kong government to end violence and chaos: Premier Li Keqiang

Hong Kong leader says Bill withdrawal a first step as city braces for weekend protests

Hong Kong protests show signs of 'colour revolution', say experts

ST's Asian Insider video series aims to ask the unanswered questions and seek the difficult answers - exploring global issues from an Asian Perspective. In our latest episode, The Straits Times' Washington bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh leads the conversation with Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang and East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi - to discuss the state of affairs in Hong Kong. And Global Affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal weighs in on Brexit and the implications for Asia at large. Click here to see.

MUGABE DIES IN SINGAPORE

Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe, 95, passed away in Singapore earlier today. He was being treated in the Republic for an undisclosed ailment since April. No further details were immediately available about the circumstances of his death. Mugabe was Zimbabwe's first post-independence president who ruled for nearly four decades till he was ousted in 2017.

Ex-Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Robert Mugabe: Liberation hero turned despot

MODI'S 'NEW INDIA'

Will India finally change its waffling, wavering global image as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks his second term? ST Associate Editor Ravi Velloor believes PM Modi is poised to give India a hard, new face. Read his article to know what that would mean.

Meanwhile, India's ties with Russia seemed set for a boost after Modi offered a US$1 billion line of credit to Moscow to develop the country's Far East region and enter into a defence deal. Our India Bureau Chief Nirmala Ganapathy has more.

And, tomorrow, India could become only the fourth nation to land on the Moon - after US, Russia and China - once the robotic Vikram lander of the Changrayaan-2 mission manages a touchdown.

Speaking Of Asia: A hard, unfamiliar edge to India

India-Russia ties get boost from Modi's trip

Indian spacecraft close to the Moon

ASIA'S BEACHES GO QUIET WITH CHINESE NOT TRAVELLING

Several tourism hotspots have been welcoming outward bound Chinese tourists in recent years leading to new hotels coming up, cheaper fares and generally a boom in business for all in the tourism industry. But with the economy hitting a slower growth phase, they're not travelling as much. Will 2020 be better?

Asia's beaches go quiet as Chinese tourists stay home

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

ABE'S PLAN FOR US ANTI-MISSILE SHIELD: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to set up a US anti-missile system in the suburb of Araya has suffered a setback after residents became anxious that Lockheed Martin Corp's Aegis Ashore system might make them Pyongyang's prime target.

MALAYSIA TO COMPLAIN TO INDONESIA ABOUT HAZE: Malaysia plans to send a diplomatic note to Indonesia to take immediate action on putting out fires causing haze in the region.

JAPAN TO USE SURNAME FIRST IN JAPANESE NAMES: Japan will start using the traditional order for Japanese names in English in official documents, with family names first, a switch from the Westernised custom the country adopted more than a century ago, government officials said Friday.

