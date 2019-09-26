Asian Insider Sept 26: Hong Kong tries talk therapy

Greetings!

In today’s bulletin: Hong Kong turns to talk therapy; Malaysia’s newest political pact faces a test soon; how AI-ready is your city and; more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

HONG KONG TRIES TALK THERAPY

Hong Kong marks the fifth anniversary this weekend of the start of the ‘Umbrella’ protests, a series of pro-democracy demonstrations that yielded no concessions from Beijing.

Ahead of that sensitive anniversary, the city’s embattled leader Carrie Lam is holding her first talks with members of the public on Thursday (Sept 26) to renew efforts at resolving a political crisis that has fuelled nearly four months of sometimes-violent protests.

About 150 members of the community are taking part in the talks, with each participant given around three minutes to express their views, reports ST’s Regional Correspondent Elizabeth Law. Stay tuned.

China's government, meanwhile, is weaving a much harsher narrative around the billionaires who dominate the business and politics of the city. Barely a decade ago, Hong Kong's richest man, Mr Li Ka Shing, could get an exclusive audience with China's then-President Hu Jintao.

Now the billionaires are being linked to the rising inequality believed to be fuelling the social unrest. China's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, powerful law-enforcement body, recently lashed out at Hong Kong's property tycoons for "hoarding land and grabbing money".

Sporting casualties from the protests are on the rise. Malaysia on Thursday pulled out of a football friendly in Hong Kong. This is the latest blow, after the organisers of the prestigious Hong Kong Open women's tennis tournament postponed next month's competition. A golf tournament and a horse racing meet have also been axed.

Also cancelled or postponed: a growing number of performances, from K-pop concerts to stand-up comedy.

The Chinese-ruled territory is on edge ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic next Tuesday (Oct 1), with the authorities wishing to avoid situations that could embarrass the Xi Jinping government.

In the US, meanwhile, Congressional committees in the House and Senate on Wednesday approved legislation supporting the protesters, warning China that any crackdown could revoke Hong Kong’s special trading status with the US. Under this, exports from Hong Kong are shielded from the tariffs that apply to Chinese goods headed to the US since the trade war began.

The Bill would call for annual assessments of whether Hong Kong is sufficiently autonomous from Beijing to justify its unique treatment under US law. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang denounced the news as "gross interference" into China's domestic affairs.

INDONESIA SAYS STUDENT PROTESTS WERE ‘HIJACKED’

Indonesia’s Chief Security Minister Wiranto said on Thursday (Sept 26) that the recent student protests in the country were hijacked by a group which wanted to disrupt the inauguration of President Joko Widodo’s new term in October.

“The brutal demonstrations perpetrated by rioters, fighting against officers, throwing rocks, shooting fireworks at the officers at night, they were trying to make victims,” Mr Wiranto told a press conference.

Mr Wiranto said the protests were no longer purely aimed at correcting government policies, but sought to occupy the Parliament and “halt the inauguration of the elected president and vice-president”, Kompas reported.

What’s the beef? The rallies are against proposed changes to the criminal code that student protesters say would threaten civil liberties, banning extramarital sex and making it an offence to insult the president's honour.

TEST OF MALAYSIA’S NEWEST POLITICAL PACT

Malaysia's two largest Malay-Muslim parties have an early opportunity to promote their newly minted pact in Johor with a by-election due in the crucial swing state before December.

After the unexpected death of Tanjung Piai MP and Deputy Unity Minister Farid Rafik, 43, last Saturday, Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) will get a chance to explain to voters why the Malay majority must unite against the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition. Both parties on Sept 14 signed a charter on political cooperation.

"It's a perfect opportunity for the alliance to further integrate at the branch level by campaigning together on a black-and-white platform after the signing of the charter," policy consultancy Bower Group Asia's director Adib Zalkapli told ST’s Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh.

"Johor is also symbolically an important state as the birthplace of Umno."

SO, HOW AI-READY IS YOUR CITY?

Expectations are that artificial intelligence will add ease, convenience and safety to our lives. Fears are that jobs could be lost, people’s privacy compromised and inequality worsened.

As cities around the world adopt AI, with varying degrees of enthusiasm, the question pops up: how well are they placed to cope with the disruptions that will follow?

New York-based research outfit Oliver Wyman Forum’s Global Cities AI Disruption Index takes a stab at that question. It ranks 105 cities on how they stack up on a host of criteria including their access to tech brains and venture capital investments; their ability to respond to changes in technology, to train their workforce for new skills and scale up their infrastructure.

Singapore tops the list overall. Cities in China, known for the widespread roll-out of AI technologies, do not appear in the overall top 10. But Shenzhen, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hangzhou shine the brightest in the growth trajectory category, which measures how fast technology infrastructures evolve, city administration effectiveness and the size of venture capital investment. Read up more here.

Take a quiz? And while on the topic, how willing are you, personally, to embrace AI as part of your life? You may want to check out your own response and what the experts say in our interactive quiz: How ready are you to yield control of your life to AI?

A STRATEGIC RENEWAL

The renewal this week of the 1990 agreement that allows American military aircraft and naval vessels to use facilities in the Singapore puts the spotlight on the city state's strategic intentions at a time of high US-China rivalry.

But to view the issue through this lens alone is to be overly restrictive. To understand its significance and the benefits it brought to both parties as well as the international community, one needs to go back to its genesis, says David Boey, a former defence correspondent at The Straits Times and a member of the Singapore Ministry of Defence's Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence.

The Straits Times says: The decision to allow America continued access is not directed against other nations. It upholds the balance of power.

While on the topic of US in the region, a longtime observer shares his take on the state of play when it comes to business.

Steven R. Okun, serving his fourth term as governor of AmCham Singapore, says the US business community looks to governments such as Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore for leadership and cooperation in how best to advance mutual interests. Not so much the Trump Administration… Why? Read on..

IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Security alert: The United States Embassy in Myanmar has issued a security alert warning of potential attacks in the capital Naypyitaw, Yangon and Mandalay in the coming days, with a specific threat anticipated on Thursday (Sept 26). The embassy said the attacks could take place in Nyapyitaw on Sept 26, Oct 16 and Oct 26. The capital, as well as Yangon and Mandalay, was also under the threat of attack in the coming months.

Malaysia’s terror swoop: Malaysia has detained 16 people on suspicion of terrorism following swoops in six states. Its counter-terrorism chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects - three Malaysians, 12 Indonesians and an Indian - were detained between July 10 and Sept 25 in Sabah, Selangor, Sarawak, Penang, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur. One of the Malaysian suspects was planning to stage attacks on politicians and non-Muslim groups in the country, he said.

US-Japan trade pact: Japanese carmakers on Thursday (Sept 26) urged government officials to do more to support the key industry and their business after their government signed a trade deal with the United States that kept car tariffs unchanged. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump, both attending the UN General Assembly in New York, signed a trade agreement covering agricultural, industrial and digital trade.

Khashoggi murder: Saudi Arabia's crown prince said he bears responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year by Saudi operatives "because it happened under my watch", according to a PBS documentary to be broadcast next week.

Tricky impeachment: In 1974, when then-president Richard Nixon was about to be impeached, and instead resigned, there was a clear smoking gun – his voice on tape leaving no doubt as to the intent to obstruct justice. In the case of the July 25 conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, it boils down to the interpretation of language. And that leaves much more room for argument.

And that’s it for today, and thanks for reading. We’ll be back tomorrow.

Bhagya