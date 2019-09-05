Asian Insider Sept 5: Hope for trade, Hong Kong & China, Ambani fights rivals

In today’s bulletin: China and US discuss trade, Hong Kong's Carrie Lam says extradition bill withdrawal is only the first step and pay inequality allegations surface against creative unit making Crazy Rich Asians sequel, among other stories.

BEIJING AND WASHINGTON HOLDING TALKS IN OCTOBER BRINGS SOME RELIEF FOR TRADE WATCHERS

China's Vice-Premier Liu He agreed to visit Washington for high-level trade talks after a call with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, raising fresh hopes for an end to the trade war between the two superpowers. Although both sides agreed to create favourable conditions for the talks, a meeting between trade teams from the two countries in mid-September might give a better indication of the direction of discussions in October. Meanwhile, economy watchers are also looking at whether US will raise tariffs further on Chinese goods, on Oct 1, and if the two countries will proceed to raise tariffs again on December 15, if there is no dispute resolution. Read more here:

China says phone call on trade with US went very well, trade talks to resume in Washington in October

Asia markets rally on perfect storm of positive news

Small businesses may end up biggest victims of tariff wars

WILL CARRIE LAM'S MOVE END PROTESTS?

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a news conference earlier today that the decision to formally withdraw the extradition bill would be the "first step to break the deadlock in society" and that she would establish a dialogue to discuss deep-seated issues. She said the decision to scrap the bill was her own and that China backed the move. Yet, observers were skeptical that her move would end protests. Meanwhile, China Daily said that the withdrawal of the Bill was an olive branch that leaves demonstrators with no excuse to continue violence.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says scrapping extradition Bill 'first step' in breaking deadlock

Hong Kong government takes out overseas ad to reassure investors

Explainer: How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China?

BORIS JOHNSON'S MOVES WORRY ASIA

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to drop his bid to block a law aimed at stopping the country from leaving the European Union without a deal and his persistence to call for an election as the way forward, is being anxiously watch in Asia, for the uncertainty it could cause in the continent's ties with Europe, impact on the lives of Asian immigrants and implications for trade. We'll be tracking this closely in the coming weeks. Read our Global Affairs Correspondent Jonathan Eyal's report and more here:

Britain's Boris Johnson humiliated by his own Parliament over Brexit

Boris Johnson's government drops bid to stop Brexit delay Bill in British Parliament

British PM's brother Jo Johnson resigns from ministerial post, citing national interest

The political drama and British Parliament showdowns this week

AMBANI FIGHTS RIVALS IN BATTLE FOR TV VIEWERS

Asia's richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani is out to win viewers keen on getting web-based entertainment shows, in a market teeming with players from rival mobile carriers to Netflix and Amazon. His company JioFiber broadband service is offering free high-definition television and set-top boxes for lifetime subscribers. The market is growing and could leap to US$5 billion by 2023 from US$500 million last year, BCG estimates.

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani handing out free 4K televisions to draw subscribers in fibre-TV fight

WRITER QUITS CRAZY RICH ASIANS SEQUEL OVER PAY INEQUALITY

Malaysia-born screenwriter Adele Lim has quit the creative team making a sequel to Crazy Rich Asians over pay inequality. Lim worked on the 2018 blockbuster and although she hasn't divulged much, the difference in pay compared to that for the co-writer was reportedly quite a bit.

Malaysia-born screenwriter quits Crazy Rich Asians sequel because of pay inequality

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

RUSSIAN EX-WIFE OF MALAYSIAN SULTAN TO REVEAL ALL: This has been one of the most intriguing stories in Southeast Asia and former Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, who was divorced by her former husband Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, has said on her Instagram account that she is ready to tell all about her brief marriage.

PAK-INDIA DEAL FOR PILGRIMS: Pakistan and India are close to an agreement that would open a corridor and new border crossing to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their holiest shrines despite Kashmir tensions, officials in Islamabad said. The deal could be signed in the coming weeks.

FAKE SNOW FOR OLYMPICS 2020: Tokyo 2020 Olympic chiefs said they plan to test the use of artificial snow at a canoe event later this month as they look for novel ways to keep spectators and athletes cool during Tokyo's notoriously steamy summer months.

