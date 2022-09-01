Asian Insider: Rosmah Mansor convicted of bribery | An ageing world

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of ex-Malaysian premier Najib Razak, was sentenced to 10 years' jail and fined RM970 million ($303 million) after the Kuala Lumpur High Court found her guilty of seeking and receiving bribes in exchange for government contracts.

This comes a week after her husband was sent to prison when Malaysia's highest court affirmed his corruption conviction.

Najib’s incarceration has fuelled Umno to push for the general election to be held as soon as possible. Already speculation is rife that the polls are near after the government decided to move up the tabling of Budget 2023 by three weeks to Oct 7.

