Asian Insider: Reading the tea leaves on the Xi-Blinken talk | Hurt feelings in China

Magdalene Fung
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
31 min ago

Dear ST reader, 

China’s President Xi Jinping met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week in what a Chinese official described as a “new beginning” for ties between the two big powers. Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the meeting was “an essential first step” in the long journey towards resolving their deep differences. To decipher just how the talks panned out, it’s crucial to read the fine print, associate editor Ravi Velloor says.

Over in Europe, Beijing has been on a major charm offensive in an effort to influence the growing debate about the continent's strategic posture towards China, singling Germany out for special attention. But the reality – as global correspondent Jonathan Eyal puts it is that both political and economic relations between the two trading giants have cooled considerably, with many Germans now questioning the premises of Berlin’s China approach.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is wooing the country’s young voters with free university education, hybrid learning and shorter degree courses. Meanwhile, several rising stars who were defeated at the last general election are set to seek a second shot at elected office. Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh lists four key faces to watch on the comeback trail in the upcoming state polls.

A new beginning?

The undertow of acrimony and deep suspicion was quick to rear its ugly head as soon as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stepped off his plane in Beijing.

More on this:

Blinken meets Xi, says it’s ‘disastrous’ for US to decouple from China 

Blinken’s China talks a win-win? Don’t bet on it

China’s charm offensive

China is seeking to regain diplomatic ground in Europe lost during the pandemic years, with Germany at the heart of its focus.

More insights from Jonathan Eyal: 

To Europe, China is a conditional partnership 

Blinken in Britain: Cool US-UK relations give way to closer ties

Red carpet for Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States this week will be substantive, strategically significant for both countries, and good for him at home.

Read more: 

No doubt on India's position on Ukraine, says Modi in US

A second shot at office?

A number of rising stars who were defeated at Malaysia’s last general election are making crucial decisions on whether to launch a comeback at upcoming polls in six of 13 states.

More on this: 

PM Anwar woos young voters with free university education, shorter degree courses 

Penang island project set to be an election issue

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Shunting the junta

Singapore has rejected the idea of sitting down to talks with Myanmar’s military government, citing the junta’s lack of progress towards fulfilling a 2021 peace plan.

Also read: 

Engaging just one stakeholder not part of Asean’s Myanmar peace plans: Indonesia

‘Hurt feelings’ in China

These days, the Chinese are less likely to stay silent when they feel that they are being discriminated against, slighted or looked down upon – whether real or perceived.

Other issues pervading Chinese society: 

China’s jobless youth and the parable of Kong Yiji

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top