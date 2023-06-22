Asian Insider: Reading the tea leaves on the Xi-Blinken talk | Hurt feelings in China

Dear ST reader,

China’s President Xi Jinping met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week in what a Chinese official described as a “new beginning” for ties between the two big powers. Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the meeting was “an essential first step” in the long journey towards resolving their deep differences. To decipher just how the talks panned out, it’s crucial to read the fine print, associate editor Ravi Velloor says.

Over in Europe, Beijing has been on a major charm offensive in an effort to influence the growing debate about the continent's strategic posture towards China, singling Germany out for special attention. But the reality – as global correspondent Jonathan Eyal puts it – is that both political and economic relations between the two trading giants have cooled considerably, with many Germans now questioning the premises of Berlin’s China approach.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is wooing the country’s young voters with free university education, hybrid learning and shorter degree courses. Meanwhile, several rising stars who were defeated at the last general election are set to seek a second shot at elected office. Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh lists four key faces to watch on the comeback trail in the upcoming state polls.