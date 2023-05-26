Asian Insider Podcast: Why Asean has opportunities in middle of global power rivalry

Country leaders pose during a photo session at the opening of the 42nd Asean Summit at Labuan Bajo in Indonesia on May 10, 2023. PHOTO: ST FILE
Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
Updated
20 min ago
Published
21 min ago

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents Asian perspectives of Asian domestic issues, and international relations. 

Asean recently held a summit in Indonesia, which in 2023, holds the rotating chair of the 10-member grouping. Indonesia has a key role to play at a critical juncture in global geopolitics.

Former Indonesian Cabinet minister and outgoing managing director of Development Policy and Partnerships at the World Bank in Washington DC - Dr Mari Elka Pangestu - is an avowed “Aseanist”.

In this episode, she tells host Nirmal Ghosh why she urges Asean leaders to take charge and strengthen open regionalism, as a collective “middle power” which can use its agency and benefit from opportunities in the midst of uncertainty. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:01 Asean is one of the potential middle powers that can navigate great power competition

3:01 We need to recognize that security and economics are not siloed

03:58 Open regionalism means you are not exclusive to either power

05:10 A potential concern is that each Asean country goes its own way because of national interest

05:50 Diversification and deconcentration is happening and you want Asean to be an attractive location

06:47 Asean needs to come up with a long term vision for a low carbon strategy

09:56 64 per cent of the Asean digital economy is e-commerce

13:20 In a world of so much uncertainty, middle powers - which is Asean - can keep things moving 

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter: https://str.sg/JD7r

Read Nirmal Ghosh’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxG

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Asian Insider videos: https://str.sg/wdcC

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top