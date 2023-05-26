Asian Insider Podcast: Why Asean has opportunities in middle of global power rivalry

Former Indonesian Cabinet minister and outgoing managing director of Development Policy and Partnerships at the World Bank in Washington DC - Dr Mari Elka Pangestu - is an avowed “Aseanist”.

In this episode, she tells host Nirmal Ghosh why she urges Asean leaders to take charge and strengthen open regionalism, as a collective “middle power” which can use its agency and benefit from opportunities in the midst of uncertainty.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:01 Asean is one of the potential middle powers that can navigate great power competition

3:01 We need to recognize that security and economics are not siloed

03:58 Open regionalism means you are not exclusive to either power

05:10 A potential concern is that each Asean country goes its own way because of national interest

05:50 Diversification and deconcentration is happening and you want Asean to be an attractive location

06:47 Asean needs to come up with a long term vision for a low carbon strategy

09:56 64 per cent of the Asean digital economy is e-commerce

13:20 In a world of so much uncertainty, middle powers - which is Asean - can keep things moving

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter: https://str.sg/JD7r

Read Nirmal Ghosh’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxG

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Asian Insider videos: https://str.sg/wdcC

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!