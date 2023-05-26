Asian Insider Podcast: Why Asean has opportunities in middle of global power rivalry

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh presents Asian perspectives of Asian domestic issues, and international relations.
Asean recently held a summit in Indonesia, which in 2023, holds the rotating chair of the 10-member grouping. Indonesia has a key role to play at a critical juncture in global geopolitics.
Former Indonesian Cabinet minister and outgoing managing director of Development Policy and Partnerships at the World Bank in Washington DC - Dr Mari Elka Pangestu - is an avowed “Aseanist”.
In this episode, she tells host Nirmal Ghosh why she urges Asean leaders to take charge and strengthen open regionalism, as a collective “middle power” which can use its agency and benefit from opportunities in the midst of uncertainty.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:01 Asean is one of the potential middle powers that can navigate great power competition
3:01 We need to recognize that security and economics are not siloed
03:58 Open regionalism means you are not exclusive to either power
05:10 A potential concern is that each Asean country goes its own way because of national interest
05:50 Diversification and deconcentration is happening and you want Asean to be an attractive location
06:47 Asean needs to come up with a long term vision for a low carbon strategy
09:56 64 per cent of the Asean digital economy is e-commerce
13:20 In a world of so much uncertainty, middle powers - which is Asean - can keep things moving
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

