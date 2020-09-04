Asian Insider Podcast: What will a post-Shinzo Abe era bring?

Asian Insider Ep 38: What will a post-Shinzo Abe era bring?

12:30 mins

Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Dr Satoru Nagao, visiting fellow at Hudson Institute, and Ravi Velloor, associate editor with The Straits Times, speak with ST's US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh about the future of the 'Quad' (comprising the region's major democracies of Japan, India, Australia and the US) and Japan's role.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh

Edited by: ST Video team and Penelope Lee

Follow Asian Insider Podcast series and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaB

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg