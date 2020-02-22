Asian Insider Podcast: What next for the coronavirus

Asian Insider Ep 25: What next for the coronavirus?
18:54 mins
Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.
Georgetown global health expert Dr Rebecca Katz speaks with The Straits Times US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh on Asian Insider, on our response to the coronavirus, and living with it in the future.
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan
Edited by: Rubeen Raj
