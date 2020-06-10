Asian Insider Podcast: United States in crisis

Asian Insider Ep 32: United States in crisis

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

In this latest episode, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts Mr Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZero Media.

They discuss what the world should expect from the United States as it experiences not just the Covid-19 pandemic, but public protests over race relations.

