Asian Insider Podcast: Understanding India's worsening Covid crisis

Asian Insider Ep 69: Understanding India's worsening Covid crisis

18:04 mins

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.

The new Covid-19 variants in India preyed on a complacent government and population, as ST's India correspondent Rohini Mohan and Ashoka University Professor Gautam Menon, explain on Asian Insider.

They discuss the following points:

1. Bangalore in lockdown after spike in infections (3:34)

2. Complacency set in after the first wave peaked in 2020 (6:47)

3. Official data vs real numbers ‘not fooling anyone’ (9:55)

4. Role of media in focus as India battles deadly second wave (13:09)

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah

