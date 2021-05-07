Asian Insider Podcast: Understanding India's worsening Covid crisis

Asian Insider Ep 69: Understanding India's worsening Covid crisis
18:04 mins
Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.
The new Covid-19 variants in India preyed on a complacent government and population, as ST's India correspondent Rohini Mohan and Ashoka University Professor Gautam Menon, explain on Asian Insider.
They discuss the following points:
1. Bangalore in lockdown after spike in infections (3:34)
2. Complacency set in after the first wave peaked in 2020 (6:47)
3. Official data vs real numbers ‘not fooling anyone’ (9:55)
4. Role of media in focus as India battles deadly second wave (13:09)
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah
