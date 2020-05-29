Asian Insider Podcast: Turning Point for Hong Kong? Beijing asserting more control raises questions over Hong Kong's future

Asian Insider Ep 31: Turning Point for Hong Kong? Beijing asserting more control raises questions over Hong Kong's future.

17:17 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

On this latest episode, The Straits Times' Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang and China correspondent Elizabeth Law dissect the implications of China's move with US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh for the Asian Insider.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan

Edited by: Rubeen Raj

