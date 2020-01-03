Asian Insider Podcast: The Ampatuan Massacre: Has justice been served?

Protesters hold slogans calling for justice for the 57 people killed in a 2009 massacre as they wait for the verdict outside the court in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. A Philippine court on Th
Protesters hold slogans calling for justice for the 57 people killed in a 2009 massacre as they wait for the verdict outside the court in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. A Philippine court on Thursday found key members of a powerful Ampatuan political clan guilty of a 2009 massacre in a southern province that left 57 people, including 32 media workers, dead in a brazen act that horrified the world.PHOTO: AFP
Published
43 min ago

Asian Insider Ep 17: The Ampatuan Massacre: Has justice been served?

16:50 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Follow more Asian Insider podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2

Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu0

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRb 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: 

https://str.sg/Jw5T 

Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ

Topics: 

Branded Content