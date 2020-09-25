Asian Insider Podcast: Thailand's anti-government protests erupt due to pent-up grievances

Asian Insider Ep 41: Thailand's anti-government protests erupt due to pent-up grievances

16:39 mins

Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Thailand's anti-government protests have been growing in recent months.

ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak as they discuss what is different about the latest demands for reforms.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh

Edited by: ST Video team and Muhammad Firmann

Follow Asian Insider Podcast series and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaB

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg