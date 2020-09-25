Asian Insider Podcast: Thailand's anti-government protests erupt due to pent-up grievances

Part of a crowd of thousands of protesters gather in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sep. 19, 2020. Women, many of them students, are speaking out against a patriarchy that controls the military, the monarchy and the Buddhist monkhood, Thailand’s most powerful institutions.PHOTO: NYTNS
Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Thailand's anti-government protests have been growing in recent months.

ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak as they discuss what is different about the latest demands for reforms.

