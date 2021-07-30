Asian Insider Podcast: School Interrupted: Millions of children losing a year of education in Covid era

Asian Insider Ep 74: School Interrupted: Millions of children losing a year of education in Covid era

15:41 mins

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.

Millions of children have in effect lost a year of education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nirmal Ghosh chats with ST's Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel and India correspondent Rohini Mohan about the following points:

1. Schools in Philippines closed since March 2020 (1:12)

2. Millions of children out of school in India (3:46)

3. Goal is to prevent school dropouts (7:02)

4. Students in Philippines ‘way behind’ other countries (9:24)

5. Worry about infections if children go back to school (13:35)

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

