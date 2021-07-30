Asian Insider Podcast: School Interrupted: Millions of children losing a year of education in Covid era

Asian Insider Ep 74: School Interrupted: Millions of children losing a year of education in Covid era
15:41 mins
Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the week's global talking points with expert guests.
Millions of children have in effect lost a year of education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nirmal Ghosh chats with ST's Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel and India correspondent Rohini Mohan about the following points:
1. Schools in Philippines closed since March 2020 (1:12)
2. Millions of children out of school in India (3:46)
3. Goal is to prevent school dropouts (7:02)
4. Students in Philippines ‘way behind’ other countries (9:24)
5. Worry about infections if children go back to school (13:35)
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg) & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
Subscribe to the Asian Insider Podcast channel and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover Asian Insider Videos: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnK3VE4BKduMSOntUoS6ALNp21jMmgfBX
Read Nirmal Ghosh's stories: https://str.sg/JbxG
Follow Nirmal Ghosh on Twitter: https://str.sg/JD7r
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!