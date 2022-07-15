Asian Insider Podcast: 'Quad-father' Shinzo Abe's legacy to Japan, India and a free and open Indo-Pacific

When news of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination on July 8 broke upon a disbelieving world, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was possibly the first leader to declare national mourning with the Indian flag at half-staff throughout the land – and then blogged about his "dear friend".

The Japan-India relationship is a long one, and it suits both to see the other rise because, among other commonalities, neither considers the other a threat. And under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan is set to continue on the same track.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:15 Why Japan will pursue a more muscular foreign policy following Abe's legacy

4:55 Public sentiment on revision of Japan's pacifist constitution that was drafted by the United States, which came into force in 1947

7:50 Abe popularly known as the "Quad-father": How important is his legacy to a free and open Indo-Pacific?

11:25 Why Japan could become more of a consensus leader if sustained US presence in Asia does not pan out in coming years

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

