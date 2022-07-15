Asian Insider Podcast: 'Quad-father' Shinzo Abe's legacy to Japan, India and a free and open Indo-Pacific

Mr Shinzo Abe attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam, on Nov 11, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents an Asian perspective of the biggest global talking points with expert guests.

In this episode, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Dr Aparna Pande, Research Fellow & director of Hudson Institute's Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia, and ST's Japan correspondent Walter Sim.

When news of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination on July 8 broke upon a disbelieving world, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was possibly the first leader to declare national mourning with the Indian flag at half-staff throughout the land – and then blogged about his "dear friend".

The Japan-India relationship is a long one, and it suits both to see the other rise because, among other commonalities, neither considers the other a threat. And under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan is set to continue on the same track. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:15 Why Japan will pursue a more muscular foreign policy following Abe's legacy

4:55 Public sentiment on revision of Japan's pacifist constitution that was drafted by the United States, which came into force in 1947

7:50 Abe popularly known as the "Quad-father": How important is his legacy to a free and open Indo-Pacific?

11:25 Why Japan could become more of a consensus leader if sustained US presence in Asia does not pan out in coming years

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

