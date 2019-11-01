Asian Insider Podcast: Paradigm of terror in South-east Asia

Asian Insider Ep 10: Paradigm of terror in South-east Asia
18:05 mins
Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.
The death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have unsettled the militant group, but its ideology remains a pertinent threat - especially since Indonesia and Philippines are hotbeds for extremist ideology.
The Straits Times US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh finds out whether Baghdadi’s death alters the paradigm of terror in South-east Asia
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan
Edited by: Zia-ul Raushan
