Asian Insider Podcast: On the brink of recession thanks to the coronavirus

Asian Insider Ep 30: On the brink of recession thanks to the coronavirus
18:23 mins
Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.
Straits Times US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh discusses a new book on US-China relations by Professor Kishore Mahbubani, with the author & with Dr Satu Limaye on Asian Insider.
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Zia-ul Raushan
Edited by: Chong Lii
Follow more Asian Insider podcasts and rate us on:
Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2
Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu0
Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRb
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T