Asian Insider Podcast: No breakthroughs, but Xi-Biden meeting in itself is progress

US President Joe Biden (right) and China's President Xi Jinping (left) shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
26 min ago

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents Asian views of the United States.

It has been a busy month in Asia for diplomacy, with the highlight a much-anticipated, over three-hour meeting in Bali, Indonesia on the occasion of the G20 between President Xi Jinping of China and President Joe Biden of the United States.

In this episode on regional summitry, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Curtis Chin, chair of the Milken Institute’s operations in Asia and a former US Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank; and Murray Hiebert, senior associate at the Centre for Security and International Studies (CSIS) and also head of research at Bower Group Asia. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 Not about breakthroughs or new agreements, but about these two leaders getting together and talking

2:53 Fundamental positions did not change in Bali, and that was not a surprise

3:29 Why some in China are saying self-reliance is good for them, if they are not able to depend on the US

5:24 Little space between Republicans and Democrats in attitude and tone, on China 

7:00 US Congress could pass the Taiwan Policy Act, which will again irritate Beijing

12:00 One legacy of the G20, coupled with its chairmanship of Asean in 2023, will be to spotlight Indonesia - an important country that does not get due recognition globally

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim 

---

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

