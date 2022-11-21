Asian Insider Podcast: No breakthroughs, but Xi-Biden meeting in itself is progress

In this episode on regional summitry, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Curtis Chin, chair of the Milken Institute’s operations in Asia and a former US Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank; and Murray Hiebert, senior associate at the Centre for Security and International Studies (CSIS) and also head of research at Bower Group Asia.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 Not about breakthroughs or new agreements, but about these two leaders getting together and talking

2:53 Fundamental positions did not change in Bali, and that was not a surprise

3:29 Why some in China are saying self-reliance is good for them, if they are not able to depend on the US

5:24 Little space between Republicans and Democrats in attitude and tone, on China

7:00 US Congress could pass the Taiwan Policy Act, which will again irritate Beijing

12:00 One legacy of the G20, coupled with its chairmanship of Asean in 2023, will be to spotlight Indonesia - an important country that does not get due recognition globally

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

