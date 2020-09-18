Asian Insider Podcast: Myanmar's NLD still likely election winner amid conflict and Covid-19

Asian Insider Ep 40: Myanmar's NLD still likely election winner amid conflict and Covid-19

14:56 mins

Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

As Myanmar goes to the polls, Aung San Suu Kyi's popularity with the Bamar Buddhist majority will prevail, analysts Richard Horsey & Dave Mathieson tell ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh

Edited by: ST Video team and Muhammad Firmann

