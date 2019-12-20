Asian Insider Podcast: Assessing the impact of India's Citizenship Amendment Bill

Indian Muslim protester holds a placard during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, in Mumbra on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, on Dec 18, 2019. According to news reports, four buses were set on fire during the demonstrations, with Delhi police later allegedly entering the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and detaining some people believed to be violent protesters.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Asian Insider Ep 15: India's Citizenship Amendment Bill - Millions of migrants becoming stateless

16:01 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Topics: 

