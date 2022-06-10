Asian Insider Podcast: Japan's ties with Asean are not waning, says PM Fumio Kishida's aide

Synopsis: This special episode was recorded on the eve of the Shangri La Dialogue, held here in Singapore from June 10-12.
The Straits Times' foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar hosts Mr Koichiro Matsumoto, Deputy Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs and director of Global Communications for the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan. PM Fumio Kishida will make a keynote address at this year’s Shangri La Dialogue.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:13 Mr Matsumoto counters media claims in Japan that the country's influence in South-east Asia is fading
07:45 What is causing Japan’s stance on Taiwan to change?
11:10 After new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May, would Japan like to see South Korea become a member of the Quad (featuring the United States, India, Australia and Japan)?
12:37 China is a vital partner for Singapore and most nations across Asia; is it a good idea for China and Taiwan to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)?
15:40 How the Japanese government shapes policy-making as public opinion surveys show there is support for a stronger stance on Japan’s territorial disputes with China
22:25 Finally, as Japan reopens borders, what Mr Matsumoto recommends for tourists from Singapore and South-east Asia wanting to visit the country again
Produced by: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
