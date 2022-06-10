Asian Insider Podcast: Japan's ties with Asean are not waning, says PM Fumio Kishida's aide

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:13 Mr Matsumoto counters media claims in Japan that the country's influence in South-east Asia is fading

07:45 What is causing Japan’s stance on Taiwan to change?

11:10 After new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May, would Japan like to see South Korea become a member of the Quad (featuring the United States, India, Australia and Japan)?

12:37 China is a vital partner for Singapore and most nations across Asia; is it a good idea for China and Taiwan to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)?

15:40 How the Japanese government shapes policy-making as public opinion surveys show there is support for a stronger stance on Japan’s territorial disputes with China

22:25 Finally, as Japan reopens borders, what Mr Matsumoto recommends for tourists from Singapore and South-east Asia wanting to visit the country again

