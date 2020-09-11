Asian Insider Podcast: India & China edging towards more serious conflict in the Himalayas?

Asian Insider Ep 39: India & China edging towards more serious conflict in the Himalayas?

15:47 mins

Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts Hudson Institute South Asia expert Aparna Pande, and ST's global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim about the crisis at the Himalayan border.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh

Edited by: ST Video team and Penelope Lee

Follow Asian Insider Podcast series and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaB

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg