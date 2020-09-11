Asian Insider Podcast: India & China edging towards more serious conflict in the Himalayas?

Asian Insider Ep 39: India & China edging towards more serious conflict in the Himalayas?
15:47 mins
Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.
ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts Hudson Institute South Asia expert Aparna Pande, and ST's global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim about the crisis at the Himalayan border.
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh
Edited by: ST Video team and Penelope Lee
Follow Asian Insider Podcast series and rate us on:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaB
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg