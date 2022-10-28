Asian Insider Podcast: In Summit Month for Asia, US President Biden will fly only for G-20

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:24 Asean had a good run in the 1990s, even 2000s, but now we see China and the US locked in conflict and picking Asean apart

8:25 Avoiding the Cold War mentality of a great schism is the key

11:14 There is a sense of foreboding on the direction of the US-China relationship, but the commentariat in the west is not always helpful

17:13 The Americans have also been active, choosing partners to bandwagon against China

18:50 Over the past decade divisive issues within Asean have grown - including over Myanmar and the Mekong

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

