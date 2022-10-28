Asian Insider Podcast: In Summit Month for Asia, US President Biden will fly only for G-20

US President Joe Biden at a meeting in the White House in Washington, on Oct 26, 2022.  PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
6 hours ago

Synopsis: Every fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh presents Asian views of the United States.

In this episode on regional summitry, Nirmal Ghosh hosts Professor Simon Tay, chair of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs and non-resident Singapore Ambassador to Greece; and Thitinan Pongsuthirak, director of the Institute of Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:24 Asean had a good run in the 1990s, even 2000s, but now we see China and the US locked in conflict and picking Asean apart 

8:25 Avoiding the Cold War mentality of a great schism is the key 

11:14 There is a sense of foreboding on the direction of the US-China relationship, but the commentariat in the west is not always helpful

17:13 The Americans have also been active, choosing partners to bandwagon against China

18:50 Over the past decade divisive issues within Asean have grown - including over Myanmar and the Mekong

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

---

