Asian Insider Podcast: Hong Kong's protests - Is its future in the balance?

Asian Insider Ep 13: Hong Kong's protests - Is its future in the balance?

19:14 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every Friday. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

With ongoing protests in Hong Kong having a major impact on the region, what is the future of Hong Kong and the implications for Asia and beyond?

On this very special live edition of the Asian Insider, The Straits Times US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh is joined by associate editor Vikram Khanna and Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang.

Selina Ling from OCBC and Professor Danny Quah also join in to discuss and analyse the tensions in Hong Kong which is causing great doubts over its future and growth.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh & Irshad M

Edited by: Irshad M

Follow more Asian Insider podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: https://str.sg/JoVB

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JoV2

Google podcasts: https://str.sg/JoVu0

Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRb

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra:

https://str.sg/Jw5T

Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ