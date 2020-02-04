Asian Insider Podcast: Fighting the new coronavirus with scaled-up response

Workers set up beds at an exhibition centre that was converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 4, 2020. - The Wuhan government said it plans to convert three existing venues, including a gymnasium and an exhibition centre, into hospitals to take in patients with mild symptoms of the new coronavirus that has so far claimed more than 400 lives.PHOTO: AFP
Published
30 min ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Asian Insider Ep 22: Fighting the new coronavirus with scaled-up response

18:00 mins

Synopsis: This is Asian Insider, a series by The Straits Times every week. Together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, we give an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

