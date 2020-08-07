Asian Insider Podcast: Crash in global remittance deepens poverty in Asia

Asian Insider Ep 35: Crash in global remittance deepens poverty in Asia

21:57 mins

Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

In this episode, The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts Aziz Elbehri of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and Kunda Dixit, editor of Nepali Times, to discuss the risks ahead as migrant workers across Asia are badly hit.

