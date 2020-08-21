Asian Insider Podcast: Choppy Waters - South-east Asia and a rising China

Asian Insider Ep 36: Choppy Waters - South-east Asia and a rising China

18:46 mins

Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

Two new books examine China's lengthening reach across the region. In this episode, authors Murray Hiebert and Sebastian Strangio speak with ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh about their research in a region in the middle of a new great power contest.

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh

Edited by: ST Video team and Penelope Lee

