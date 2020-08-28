Asian Insider Podcast: Are there silver linings for Singapore's economy?

Asian Insider Ep 37: Are there silver linings for Singapore's economy?

18:29 mins

Synopsis: Every Friday, together with our stable of 30 correspondents based around the world, The Straits Times gives an Asian perspective on the global talking points of the week.

ST's US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh hosts OCBC's head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling, and ST's associate editor Vikram Khanna.

They weigh in on Singapore's economic outlook during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Is the worst over after a historic Q2 low? How challenging will the road be ahead?

Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh

Edited by: ST Video team and Penelope Lee

