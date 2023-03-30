Asian Insider: PM Lee in China | TikTok in the dock

Dear ST reader,

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is in China this week, where he has met the leaders of Guangdong and Hainan, and will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Friday and Saturday. It is his first visit since China refreshed its top leadership following the 20th party congress in October 2022 and the annual parliamentary meetings in March.

Across half the world in Washington DC, TikTok’s head honcho Chew Shou Zi, was interrogated by the US House Energy and Commerce Committee, as the Chinese app finds itself caught in the cross-hairs of the broader geopolitical tussle between China and the United States. US correspondent Charissa Yong sat through five hours of the heated hearing to give her take of how the Singaporean and former Hwa Chong boy performed under pressure.