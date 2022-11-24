Asian Insider: PM Anwar, finally | Is she Kim's successor?

Mr Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia's 10th prime minister on Thursday, ending his 24-year wait to lead the country. 

Also in the spotlight this week is a nine-year-old North Korean girl.

 

PM Anwar, finally

Malaysia has finally named its new prime minister in Mr Anwar, 75, after several rival parties agreed to the King's proposal to form a unity government. This drew a close to days of drama and uncertainty following a general election last Saturday that resulted in the country's first-ever hung Parliament.

Reactions: Malaysia cheers as Anwar Ibrahim named PM

Royal role: King enters political minefield again to decide on PM  

ST Explains: 5 things to know about Malaysia’s Conference of Rulers  

Bowing out: Defeated Mahathir to focus on writing about Malaysia’s history

Opinion: Why is Muhyiddin reluctant to work with Anwar? 

Microsite: More on aftermath of GE15

Is she Kim's successor?

The first public appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter has triggered speculation that she has been chosen as his successor. Is it possible for the male-dominated country to have a woman in charge? South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon finds out.

Also read: Sister, aunt, aide: North Korea’s powerful female trinity 

Groundhog Day, China-style

Less than two weeks after the authorities announced some easing of its tough Covid-19 protocols, China is back in semi-lockdown mode as infections continue to surge.

Commentary: Beijing flips back to what it knows best – a Covid-19 lockdown 

Spotlight: Tough time for delivery riders as orders surge

Taiwan votes

Taiwan’s local elections on Nov 26 may revolve around local issues, but their results may have a bearing on the presidential and legislative elections in 2024. Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee looks at what's at stake.

Meanwhile, candidates are going all out to woo the new immigrant vote.  

Also read: Taiwan battles suspected disinformation from Beijing

All for looking good

Some parents in China have come under fire for using mouth tape on their children to prevent buck teeth, despite backlash from medical experts. China correspondent Aw Cheng Wei reports on this trend and other extremes parents are going to - all for their kids' good looks.

More than anime

Sushi, anime, sakura and more: Food and culture are key soft power assets for Japan in South-east Asia. But polls have shown that Japan’s economic and political clout in the region is waning, while China’s is on the rise, writes Japan correspondent Walter Sim in this week's Power Play column.

