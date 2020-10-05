Asian Insider, Oct 5: Malaysian PM Muhyiddin in self-quarantine; Japanese premier Suga under fire

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Malaysian premier Muhyiddin opts to self-quarantine after a minister catches Covid-19; former Malaysian premier Mahathir says he will contest national elections; Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga caught in a controversy; chip woes for China’s chipmaker; US defence facility in Cambodia razed, and more.

M'SIAN PREMIER MUHYIDDIN QUARANTINES AT HOME AFTER CONTACT WITH MINISTER WHO HAD COVID-19

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has gone into self-quarantine at home for 14 days after one of his ministers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, he confirmed that de facto Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri who attended a high-level government meeting to discuss coronavirus developments on Saturday had tested positive for Covid-19. The news comes as Malaysia reports a steady climb in the number of cases in the past week in the aftermath of an election in the state of Sabah in Borneo on Sept 26.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Indonesia, civil society groups have started an online petition urging Indonesian President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo to fire Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto for the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. Indonesia has had one of the highest death tolls in Asia, with 11,151 deaths. The country recorded 303,498 Covid-19 cases as of Saturday.

Here are some other updates on the Covid-19 situation in the region:

Singapore to keep outbreak alert level at orange: Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament today that the Republic's Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level will continue to remain at orange until the global situation improves. The Dorscon system is a colour-coded framework that provides people here with general guidelines on what needs to be done during a disease situation.

Japan to restart business travel with South Korea: Japan and South Korea are likely to agree as early as this week to restart short- and long-term business travel between the two countries, in a move aimed at helping their economies following travel curbs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Philippines allows businesses to open as deaths rise: The Philippines has allowed malls and several businesses to reopen even as the South-east Asian nation recorded more coronavirus deaths last month. Public transportation also has been eased and restaurants can now operate round-the-clock.

DR MAHATHIR TO CONTEST MALAYSIA'S NEXT ELECTION

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 95, has said he would be willing to contest Malaysia's next general election, in a reversal from his position last month. Most observers expect the next election to be called within months.

Malaysia's former premier also told The Straits Times that he cannot reconcile with his successor and erstwhile ally, Muhyiddin Yassin. He accused the current prime minister of playing the politics that both had sought to reform two years ago when they defeated the then Najib Razak led government at the polls.

In the wide-ranging interview the former premier also spoke on Malaysia's affirmative action policies and other issues.

JAPANESE PREMIER YOSHIHIDE SUGA CAUGHT IN A CONTROVERSY OVER APPOINTMENTS

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is caught in a controversy for rejecting the appointment of six scholars for membership of a prominent science advisory panel.

Analysts say that the rejection of the six - some of them known for past criticism of former premier Shinzo Abe's policies - could threaten his honeymoon with voters. Policies they've criticised include Mr Abe's reinterpretation of Japan's pacifist Constitution to let troops fight overseas in a historic shift for defence policy, and a 2013 state secrets act that sparked concern over media freedom.

Mr Suga, however, defended the move on Monday, despite growing criticism that it violated the Constitution's principle of academic freedom.

CHINA'S CHIPMAKER SMIC UNDER PRESSURE DUE TO US EXPORT CURBS

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's largest chipmaker, said its US suppliers have been issued letters telling them they are subject to additional export restrictions. This could have a bearing on its production and operations, the company said.

This makes SMIC the latest Chinese company to be targeted in the ongoing US-China trade war. Global Times, China's nationalistic newspaper Global Times said China may react by releasing its own unreliable entities list.

Washington's move is being closely watched in Beijing and reports earlier said Beijing is considering a suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry and as part of the country's 14th five-year plan, which is to be discussed later this month.

CAMBODIA CONFIRMS US-FUNDED DEFENCE FACILITY HAS BEEN RAZED

Cambodia has razed a United States-funded defence facility on its southern coast, the deputy prime minister confirmed, in the latest move in the ongoing controversial expansion of a strategically crucial naval base being developed with Chinese aid.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year on a secret draft deal allowing China to dock warships at the Ream naval base near the kingdom's coastal city of Sihanoukville. But Cambodia - awash in recent years with Chinese investments - has strenuously denied the report, although premier Hun Sen has said that aid from Beijing will fund the naval base's development.

IN OTHER NEWS

SPECTRE OF 1976 UNIVERSITY MASSACRE LOOMS OVER THAI STUDENT PROTESTS: Relentless gunfire, lynched bodies, frenzied mobs - the horrific violence Krisadang Nutcharut witnessed at Thammasat University more than 40 years ago propelled him into a legal career now spent defending Thailand's young pro-democracy activists. Today, the 62-year-old represents two prominent faces of a new youth-led movement against the kingdom's military-aligned government - human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and activist Panupong Jadnok.

PYONGYANG SEEN MOVING INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE: South Korean and United States intelligence have spotted Pyongyang moving an intercontinental ballistic missile, along with four mobile launchers, at a factory on the outskirts of Pyongyang, a Seoul official said. The missile is larger than the one they fired in 2017 and we believe they would showcase that at a military parade on Oct 10, the official added.

INTERPOL ISSUES 'RED NOTICE' FOR ARREST OF RED BULL HEIR: Interpol has issued a "red notice" to arrest the fugitive Thai heir to the Red Bull billions for his role in a fatal hit-and-run. The move by the international police organisation is the latest in the years-long saga surrounding Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya who crashed his Ferrari in 2012, killing a police officer.

