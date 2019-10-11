Asian Insider, Oct 11: US-China trade talks, ISIS in Indonesia, Dyson scraps electric car plans

Hi there,

In today’s bulletin: Expectations go up for an end to the trade dispute between US and China as talks enter Day 2; Indonesia hunts for ISIS-linked suspects involved in attack on top security minister; Tokyo braces for heaviest downpour in 60 years; Malaysia’s expansionary budget, Dyson cancels plans to make electric cars and more.

IS IT TIME TO BE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE US-CHINA TRADE TALKS?

President Donald Trump's remarks that the talks on Day 1 of negotiations between the US and China went "very well" and that he plans to meet China's top trade negotiator Liu He today has raised expectations of a breakthrough in the 18-month long trade dispute. However, concerns remain that it could well be just a partial resolution with more discussions to follow. The talks come at a tricky time, with the US due to increase tariffs on about US$250 billion of Chinese imports to 30 per cent from 25 per cent on Oct 15.

INDONESIA HUNTS FOR ISIS-LINKED MILITANTS

Indonesia was hunting for more suspects after the State Intelligence Agency identified the person who attacked the country's chief security minister Wiranto, as a member of the suspected terrorist group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an outfit linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The assassination attempt took place days before President Joko Widodo is to be sworn in for a second term as President.

TOKYO BRACES FOR HEAVIEST DOWNPOUR IN 60 YEARS

Over a thousand flights have been cancelled and several events have been rescheduled - including the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix - as Japan's capital city prepares for one of the worst violent typhoons on record, set to hit the city. ST Japan Correspondent Walter Sim says experts estimate that at least five million people could be affected by the evacuation advisories.

MALAYSIA'S EXPANSIONARY BUDGET

Malaysia plans to increase spending this year in the hope of having a slightly higher growth rate next year. Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng unveiled his budget with a promise of keeping the deficit to 3.2 per cent of GDP for 2020. Read our Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh's report for more:

DYSON SCRAPS ELECTRIC CAR PROJECT

Good plans don't always work out. Dyson, the British company that is known for its vacuum cleaners, has dropped its plans to manufacture electric cars in Singapore, as the project was not found to be commercially viable. So, how will founder James Dyson spend the £2.5 billion intended for the project? Our Business Correspondent Grace Leong has the information:

IN OTHER NEWS:

HK protesters debate halt to vandalism - Some city protesters have begun debating a halt to the vandalism as the weekend looms, with concerns that recent episodes could be alienating some of their supporters and might also encourage Chief Executive Carrie Lam to delay local elections next month.

Ethiopian PM wins Nobel Peace Prize: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, for his peace-making efforts with bitter foe Eritrea. The two countries fought a war from 1998 to 2000. Relations were restored in July 2018, after years of hostility.

Iranian oil-tanker hit: An Iranian-owned oil tanker was struck by two missiles off the Saudi port of Jeddah on Friday. The Sabiti tanker was set ablaze and suffered heavy damage and was leaking crude about 95km from Jeddah, according to Iranian media. The alleged attack could raise tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Thailand worries about uprising: Thailand's Army Chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong has warned that the kingdom is being threatened by a conspiracy to create a Hong Kong-style uprising. In a public lecture at army headquarters in Bangkok, the first of its kind since he assumed command of the armed forces last September, Gen Apirat vowed to suppress any attempt to undermine national security.

- Shefali