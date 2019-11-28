Asian Insider Nov 28: China furious with US, Jokowi to use AI to cut red tape, floating zebra-crossing

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Beijing says new US rules on Hong Kong will undermine cooperation, Pyongyang shows its anger over stalemate in nuclear talks with Washington by firing projectiles, Japanese beer exports to S. Korea dry up, Jokowi promises to cut layers of bureaucracy and more.

CHINA SLAMS 'US INTERFERENCE' IN HONG KONG

Ties between the United States and China took a turn for the worse today with China showing its deep resentment over President Donald Trump's move to sign into law congressional legislation supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

The new ruling empowers US to review Hong Kong's favourable trade status on an annual basis and prohibits the export of nonlethal munitions such as tear gas, rubber bullets and stun guns.

It also allows the US to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials who carry out human rights abuses in Hong Kong.

Washington's move comes at a time when US and China are to meet to agree on Phase One of a trade deal.

In Beijing, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad to let him know that the move constituted “serious interference in China’s internal affairs and a serious violation of international law.” Beijing also said the move would undermine cooperation with Washington.

NORTH KOREA FIRES TWO 'UNIDENTIFIED PROJECTILES' ON THANKSGIVING

China's not the only country upset with President Trump. North Korea fired "two unidentified projectiles" earlier today, on a day that coincided with Thanksgiving in the US, in what is being seen by some as a move to signal the country's irritability with the continuing stalemate in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

NO JAPANESE BEER FOR SOUTH KOREANS

Amid a continuing tiff between Japan and South Korea over wartime atrocities, exports of Japanese beer to South Korea have completely dried up. Last year, Japanese beer shipments to South Korea accounted for 7.9 billion yen (S$98 million), or more than 60 per cent of the country's global exports. This year, exports have plunged to zero.

JOKOWI PLANS TO REPLACE SOME TOP CIVIL SERVICE JOBS WITH AI IN 2020

Indonesia's reform-minded President Joko Widodo, popularly called 'Jokowi', has told businessmen that he intends to remove two ranks of bureaucrats and replace them with artificial intelligence. With that the number of layers of bureaucracy will reduce to two. And he's promising more reforms.

SINGAPORE ORDERS NEWS WEB SITE TO CORRECT FACEBOOK POST

People running the Facebook page of news service States Times Review have been directed to correct false statements in a post on the page, under the Republic's fake news law. This is the second time the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) has been invoked, following its first use on Monday in relation to a separate Facebook post by opposition party member Brad Bowyer.

IN OTHER NEWS

FLOATING ZEBRA CROSSING: Volunteers have created an optical illusion that looks like a floating zebra crossing, in front of school in Bangkok, that makes it seem as though children are stepping from one white board floating well above the road to the next.

FORMER MALDIVES PRESIDENT SENTENCED: A court in the Maldives has found the country's former president guilty of money laundering and sentenced him to five years in prison. He also has to pay a fine of US$5 million (S$6.8 million) fine.

SECOND RETRIAL FOR PARK GEUN-HYE: South Korea's top court has ordered a second retrial for disgraced former president Park Geun-hye, seeking heavier punishment for her illegally taking money from the country's spy agency. She was impeached in 2017 after huge street protests over a sprawling scandal.

