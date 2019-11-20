Asian Insider Nov 20: US Senate backs HK protesters, KL economic corridor plan, The Asian Century

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: The US Senate passed a bill in support of the HK protesters; Malaysia unveils a plan for an economic corridor; climate change will cost US$7.9 trillion by 2050; and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

US SENATE PASSES BILL BACKING HONG KONG PROTESTERS

The Senate unanimously passed a Bill in support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, setting up diplomatic and economic sanctions if Washington deems Beijing to have crossed the line in eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy. The Bill may present President Donald Trump with a dilemma: He has to choose between drawing China’s wrath by signing it into law and risking blowback from a remarkably bipartisan Congress by vetoing it.

The passage of the law comes amid escalating clashes between protesters and police, including an ongoing stand-off at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Read what's next:

Options narrow for last Hong Kong campus protesters as arrests take a toll

Carrie Lam wants peaceful end to PolyU stand-off

Upcoming election the first since protests began

Hong Kong campus holdouts desperately seek escape routes

Asia markets sink as US Senate's Hong Kong bill adds to trade jitters

China condemns US Senate measure, summons top US diplomat

KUALA LUMPUR’S ECONOMIC CORRIDOR PLAN RAISES HOPES FOR HSR REVIVAL

The Malaysian government is planning a new development blueprint to tap unrealised potential in the south-west of Peninsular Malaysia - raising hopes that the government might be considering resuming the postponed high-speed rail (HSR) project with Singapore.

Read more:

Malaysia to create a new economic corridor in Johor

Catch up on the RTS:

RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed

Singapore, KL need to sign 3 pacts on RTS by end-April

KL says an LRT system would help reduce costs of rail link

LRT for JB-Singapore line may prove more costly in long run

'ASIAN CENTURY’ SHOULD SEE GREATER MULTILATERAL COOPERATION

The growing importance of Asia in the world economy should not be a cause for worry, as Asia needs diverse partners and access to global markets to continue to prosper, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during a fireside chat with business leaders in Mexico.

Read more:

Progress of US-China trade deal likely to drive sentiment this week

Japan exports post worst fall in 3 years as shipments to US, China slide

Structural reforms can counter slower growth in Asia: Apec report

Also read:

Temasek looks to expand US investments regardless of trade war

RCEP provides an opportunity to shape the region

CLIMATE IMPACT TO COST US$7.9 TRILLION BY 2050

The Economist measured the preparedness of the world's 82 largest economies and found that based on current trends the fallout of warming temperatures would shave off three per cent of global GDP by 2050, costing the planet US7.9 trillion (S$10.7 trillion).

See our interactives:

Climate of Change - ST special reports

Singapore Underwater - ST VR project

See also:

Asset owners key to a sustainable future in Asia

Airbus says zero-carbon regional jet may arrive as soon as 2030

Investors step up pressure on global energy watchdog over climate change

ANYONE CAN BE MALAYSIA'S PM, SAYS ANWAR

Anwar Ibrahim said anyone can try to become prime minister by going through the usual channels, rather than by holding secret meetings. "The economy must be developed and rakyat issues must be addressed. If we don't learn from our terrible defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election, we will be in trouble," he said.

Must read:

Sarawak PKR leaders, division chiefs in Kuala Lumpur for a 'revolt'

Malaysia abuzz as PKR's Azmin Ali meets 22 Umno lawmakers

PM Mahathir says Tanjung Piai defeat much worse than expected

Pakatan leaders say signal from voters must be taken seriously after Tanjung Piai defeat

IN OTHER NEWS

Washington: White House expert Alexander Vindman tells impeachment hearing that Trump made improper ‘demand’ of Ukraine.

Two Australian billionaires have invested tens of millions of dollars to jumpstart a megaproject to supply solar power from northern Australia to Singapore via the world's longest subsea high voltage cable.

As the Pope begins his tour of Asia in Thailand, the Japanese have turned to AI to help with writing a theme song.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow.

-Tom

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.